2023: Reject parties that kept you in poverty – Obi urges Nigerian youths

The Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has advised Nigerian youths not to be misled again by political parties that have kept them in poverty.

Obi gave the admonition on Sunday while speaking during the party’s presidential campaign rally at the Kano Pillars Stadium.

The former Anambra State governor pledged to return Kano to its old glory and a bubbling commercial city.

“We want to bring Kano back to what Kano used to be. That is what we want to do, and we can only do it by pulling you out of poverty. We are not in this business to waste anybody’s time. They have deceived you; they promised you and delivered nothing.

“We are not like that, we want you to take what we are saying, and you will see it happen. This election this year, let them not deceive you. They will tell you we are from the North; this election will not be based on ethnicity or tribe,” Obi said.

Obi is running against Atiku Abubakar, Bola Tinubu, Rabiu Kwankwaso, among other candidates.