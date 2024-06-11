30 Abducted Passengers Regain Freedom in Nasarawa-Keffi

Thirty passengers abducted in Nasarawa-Keffi have been released after spending five days in captivity.

The victims were freed last night, bringing relief to their families and the community.

InfoStride News previously reported that no fewer than 30 occupants of two commercial vehicles were kidnapped by suspected gunmen along the Nasarawa-Keffi road in Nasarawa State on Friday.

The abductors had taken the victims into the bush and later contacted the families of two hostages, demanding a ransom of N10 million for each.

It remains unclear if any ransom was paid to secure their release.