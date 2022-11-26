A Draw Vs England Is Not A Bad Result – Pulisic

United States midfielder, Christian Pulisic has come out to say that he hopes his side’s performance in a 0-0 draw vs England made a lot of people proud back at home. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, however, he and his teammates still have a lot of work left to do to ensure they seal qualification to the next round after the 3rd game vs Iran.

He added that a draw is definitely not the worst result, and the USA did deserve the win.

His words, “A draw’s not the worst thing, but I felt like there were stretches of where we showed confidence and had a lot of the play, and created chances, and even could have won the game.”

“But all in all, I thought we managed it quite well.”

“Everyone back home watching, I hope we made a lot of people proud,”

“But the job isn’t even close to done, so we’ve got a lot of work left to do.”

“And we have to stay calm in these moments. We’ve been through tournaments before and I know as a player and a coach.”

“We had a unique thing in the last two of getting through in two games, partly because in the Euros three teams go through so that’s not really realistic anyway.”

“Look, I’m sure there’ll be a lot of noise. This is the tournament of external noise. We’ve added another layer to that, I’m sure. But we’re on track, a bit to do, we can still win the group, that’s got to be our target.”