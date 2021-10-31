A Poor Start Cost Us Vs Arsenal – Brendan Rodgers

Leicester City manager, Brendan Rodgers has come out to explain why Wilfred Ndidi didn’t feature vs Arsenal. He recently revealed that the Nigerian only started training again so he couldn’t start the game.

According to him, Ndidi playing just 15 to 20 minutes was the plan ahead of the match but he had to be introduced early because Leicester was chasing the game.

Rodgers added that a poor start cost his team vs Arsenal and his players clearly lacked concentration.

His words, “He has just trained this week. He was to come on [in the last] fifteen to twenty minutes maximum, that was our plan [on Saturday],”

“But obviously we were chasing the game so there wasn’t that need to put him on. [But] it’s great to have him back and available and we’ll see how his fitness looks over the coming days.”

“A poor start cost us, it’s a lack of concentration and then you’re chasing the game against a good side,”

“We have been able to do it in a few games recently where we’ve not had a great start and come back, but you can’t give teams a 2-0 start, especially a good team like Arsenal.”

“We were too passive, so it is a concern. When you have players finding the level and the constant mentality, if you don’t start the game well, then it can cost you and today it cost us. In the second half, we can’t have any complaints. I thought we were excellent.”

“We had to make changes to shift the dynamic of the game, but we got punished for that opening 20 minutes. Both [Harvey Barnes and Ademola Lookman] were excellent. They gave us that pressure higher up the pitch. We could condense the game up there and we were much better.”