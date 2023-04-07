Abortion Is Unacceptable For Christians – Pope Francis

Pope Francis has come out to say that s*x is one of the beautiful things that God has given to mankind. He recently revealed this while sharing his views on intercourse, LGBT rights and p*rn, and the world has been reacting.

According to him, the fact is that to express yourself sexually is a richness, and anything that will detract from real sexual expression should be avoided.

Pope added that while priests should be merciful towards women who have terminated a pregnancy, the practice remains unacceptable.

His words, “Sex is one of the beautiful things that God has given to the human person.”

“To express yourself sexually is a richness. So anything that detracts from real sexual expression lessens you and depletes this richness.”

“All persons are the children of God, all persons. God does not reject anybody, God is a father. And I have no right to expel anyone from the Church.”

On abortion, “It good to call things by their name. It is one thing to accompany the person who had one (abortion), quite another to justify the act.”

WOW.