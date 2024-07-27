Close Menu
    Adele, Rich Paul Engaged

    Popular singer, Adele and her boyfriend, Rich Paul are set to tie the knot. Reports from The Sun recently revealed that Adele’s sports agent beau proposed last Thursday with a stunning four-carat diamond ring, which Adele was seen wearing during a recent outing.

    The romantic proposal happened in the singer’s hometown of Tottenham, London, and went off without a hitch.

    The couple even celebrated their engagement by FaceTiming friends and family to share the joyous news.

    Adele Laurie Blue Adkins MBE known mononymously as Adele, is an English singer-songwriter. She is known for her powerful mezzo-soprano vocals and songwriting. After graduating in arts from the BRIT School in 2006, Adele signed a record deal with XL Recordings.

    Her debut album, 19, was released in 2008 and spawned the UK top-five singles “Chasing Pavements” and “Make You Feel My Love”. 19 has sold over 2.5 million copies in the UK and was named in the top 20 best-selling debut albums of all time in the UK. Adele was honoured with the Grammy Award for Best New Artist.

    Adele Laurie Blue Adkins was born on 5 May 1988 in the Tottenham district of London, to an English mother, Penny Adkins, and a Welsh father, Marc Evans. After Evans left when Adele was 2, she was brought up by her mother. She began singing at age 4 and asserts that she became obsessed with voices.

    In 1997, 9-year-old Adele and her mother, who by then had found work as a furniture maker and an adult-learning activities organiser, relocated to Brighton on the south coast of England.

