Aggrieved Members Cooperating With Us – APC Reconciliation Panel

The National Reconciliation Committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC) says aggrieved members of the party are cooperating with the committee towards an amicable reconciliation ahead of the Party’s National Convention.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that on Nov. 23, President Muhammadu Buhari gave the go ahead for the party to hold its national convention in February 2022 to elect national executive officers.

The Chairman of the committee, Sen. Abdullahi Adamu, gave the assurance in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria(NAN) in Keffi Nasarawa State.

He said the committee had started reaching out to the hotspots, assuring that it will not relent until significant result was achieved.

NAN reports that the Chairman, APC Caretaker and Extra-ordinary Convention Planning Committee, Gov. Mai-Mala Buni, had set up a nine-member reconciliation committee, to reconcile aggrieved members.

Adamu assured aggrieved party members of equal opportunity and fair hearing.

”When conflicts arise and they are left over time, it is sometimes difficult to go on one attempt to solve every problem.

“What we will say is that we grateful for the trust reposed in us and we are grateful for the cooperation we are receiving from the people who are in conflict in the party.

“It is our hope and prayer that we will continue to be as honest and as reasonable as we can, and we hope that the trust reposed in us will pay at the end of the day.

On whether he was chosen to head the committee because of the name “bridge”, which he is popularly called, Adamu, a senator representing Nasarawa West Senatorial District said it was providence.

While recalling how the name came about, he said “it actually started when I was contesting for governorship and when I took over office after winning my election.

“I believed in reconciling the people I was privileged to lead as a governor.

“So, for that, people decided to coin that accolade for me and referred to me as a bridge builder.

“There was an American then that came seeking for contract and he was awarded to build bridge.

“That got along with the impression people had of my activities in governance which included getting communities which had long drawn conflicts to sheath their swords.

“The impression stayed with all those developments and I am happy is all over the country now.”

He called on Nigerian youths to be steadfast, honest and to carry out all assignments bestowed on them to the best of their ability.

The lawmaker stressed that “whatever you do people are watching, God is watching and some of these things that come unsolicited are acts of God and he puts your love in the minds of people.”

Adamu, who is Chairman Senate Committee on Agriculture, thanked God and the Federal Government for a peaceful Christmas celebration, devoid of wanton killings and kidnappings.