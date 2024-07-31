Aisha Yesufu Calls for Impeachment of Senate President Godswill Akpabio

Aisha Yesufu, a prominent rights activist and co-convener of the BringBackOurGirls (BBOG) advocacy group, has called for the impeachment of Senate President Godswill Akpabio.

In a post on X, Yesufu urged senators to impeach Akpabio, assuring them that they would not face any resistance.

“Dear Senators. It is time to impeach Godswill Akpabio. It is still one of you that will replace him as Senate President,” Yesufu wrote. “You will not encounter any resistance.

Propaganda cannot work on people that are hungry. The growling of their stomach will drown out the noise and they won’t be able to hear the propaganda.”

Yesufu’s call follows Akpabio’s controversial remarks mocking Nigerians planning to protest against President Bola Tinubu’s administration on August 1.

Akpabio had suggested that aggrieved Nigerians could protest while he and others would continue eating.

Acknowledging the widespread hardship in the country, Akpabio assured that the situation would only last for a short time.