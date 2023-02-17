Akarigbo Chairs Pre-Scoping Community’s Stakeholders Meeting On Proposed Environmental Impact Assessment In Remoland

His Royal Majesty, Oba (Dr.) Babatunde Adewale Ajayi, CFR (Torungbuwa II), Akarigbo and Paramount Ruler of Remoland on Thursday, 16th February 2023 chaired a pre-scoping meeting of community’s stakeholders on the proposed environmental impact assessment in the Remo Agro Processing Zone.

The pre-scoping meeting with Remo stakeholders organized by Remo Growth and Development Foundation, (RemoGDF), was held at Conference Hall, RemoGDF’s Secretariat in Iperu-llishan Road, Remo, Ogun State.

In his opening remarks, Chairman, RemoGDF, Otunba Tunji Lawal-Solarin who was ably represented by the foundation’s General Secretary, Mr. Wole Awe, informed the gathering that, the purpose of the pre-scoping interactive meeting with Remo stakeholders was to prepare Remoland as a united people and to give them background information on the proposed environmental and social impact assessment regarding the Remo Agro Processing Zone.

Prof. Kola Adebayo from Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta, (FUNAAB) who doubles as the Head of Agriculture Development Directorate of RemoGDF, presented an overview of the proposed environmental and social impact assessment for Ogun State Special Industrial Zone (SIZ).

In his royal address, the Akarigbo and Paramount Ruler of Remoland, HRM, Oba (Dr.) Babatunde Adewale Ajayi, CFR who was ably represented by His Royal Highness, Alayeluwa Oba Oriyomi Soile, the Radanuwa of Idado, Sagamu presented Akarigbo’s message to the gathering and enjoined all the stakeholders to believe in the leadership of RemoGDF and work in unity to be able to achieve more unprecedented Infrastructural and human capital development in Remoland.

The General Secretary, RemoGDF, Mr. Wole Awe informed the gathering of a proposed plan to set up a 11-man Committee to be the interface of the identified communities and stakeholders under the auspices of RemoGDF with regards to all that concerns them in relation with the ARISE/Ogun State project through their appointed consultants.

Some of the dignitaries at the meeting were: Mr. Wole Awe, Prof. Kola Adebayo, Prince Wole Sowole, Aremo (Dr.) Yemi Ogunbiyi, (represented by Mr. Akin Areola), Aare Wemmy Osude, Chief Owopele Sonowo, Barr. Dipo Sobowale, Prince Adekunle Soile, Omo’ba Abiola Ogundeko, Mr. Dare Osinoiki, Alhaji Shittu B. O, Chief (Mrs.) Adesola Adebutu, Chief (Mrs.) Esther Odulana, Chief (Mrs.) Olasande Oduwaye, Chief (Mrs.) Toyin Bello, Ms. Bunmi Odunsi, etc.

Also, in attendance were: RemoGDF representatives, Remo Youths leaders – Comrade Gbenga Odumosu, Comrade Christopher Olokodana, Comrade Wole Aduroja, Chairmen, Remo Community Development Associations, Representatives of Remo towns, Remo Market Men and Women Associations, The Farmer’s Associations, The Agriculturists and other related professionals associations, etc.