If Good People Continue To Leave Politics To The Wicked, It’ll Remain A Dirty Game – Banky W

Popular singer, Banky W has come out to share how Adesua Etomi reacted to his decision to venture into politics. He recently had his say via his social media page, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, when he initially informed his wife about his political ambition, she simply hated it because of how dirty and dangerous politics is in Nigeria.

He added that she eventually agreed to let him become a politician when he told her that if all the good people leave politics to the wicked, it will remain a dirty game.

His words, “Susu always hated politics… So when I began talking about the burden I had to run fos office, I’m sure you can imagine how she felt. She said “Banky I know you, and I know your heart… and if you’re given an opportunity, I’m sure you would do a great job and make a difference… BUT politics in Nigeria is dirty and dangerous. And I don’t want anything to soil you or harm you.”

My response was that our politics will always remain dirty and dangerous if the good people always avoid it. If the people who truly care about the state of our country don’t begin to participate in politics then we will never turn things around. We have to move past pointing fingers and complaining…to doing something about it.

So Susu and I did a lot of talking and praying together, and thank God she finally agreed. So I began this journey…one that I would never have been able to withstand, if she didn’t stand with me.

The life of a genuine public servant is tough. And it’s tough on your spouse too. There’s so much required of you… your time, talent and treasure… your sacrifice, tough skin and strength… your faith and finances. This much is certainly true – truly running for office, with the right intentions, is physically, emotionally, financially and spiritually the most draining thing you could ever do.

There’s no way I’d have been able to do this without Susu. So today please take a moment to help me say thank you to Mrs W. My friend and lover. My personal person and purpose partner.

Thank you Shuga. Thank you for everything. I love you, and I’m grateful to God for you.

– B.W.”