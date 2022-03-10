Akwa Ibom Govt Clears Air On Micro Zoning Controversy

Following the controversy surrounding the micro-zoning of the governorship seat to Itu/Ibiono Federal Constituency of Uyo Senatorial District, Akwa Ibom State, the state government has explained that micro zoning has never been applicable in the Governorship position in the state.

It said rather the governorship seat always rotate around the three senatorial districts – Uyo, Ikot Ekpene and Eket.

Ever since Governor, Mr Udom Emmanuel announced pastor Umo Eno who is from Etinan Federal Constituency as his preferred successor, the people of Itu/Ibiono have gone haywire as they claimed that both Uyo and Etinan Federal constituencies had taken their turns respectively leaving them behind.

They insisted that the governor was trying to deny them their right of producing the next governor in 2023.

The aide to governor Emmanuel on Research and Documentation, Mr Ndueso Essien in an interview on Thursday in Uyo, noted that micro-zoning only comes into play in positions like the Senate, House of Representatives and State House of Assembly contests.

He said it is only a Senatorial aspirant who should be relying on Micro zoning arrangements among the federal constituencies of the senatorial District and not the governorship

He said, “A person seeking for a senate ticket can discuss rotation of power among the federal constituencies, while a person seeking a position in the House of Representatives is expected to rely on the zoning arrangement among the local government areas of the federal constituency, and a House of Assembly aspirant keys into the zoning formula between zones in the local area.”

He also said the agitations that the governorship seat should be given to Itu/Ibiono Federal Constituency rather than Etinan on the basis that a former governor of Akwa Ibom State, Obong Akpan Isemin hails from Etinan, should be disregarded as that tenure was cut short prematurely by General Sani Abacha’s coup of 1993.

Ndueso also stated that zoning is only applicable to political parties and that these parties have to present their best candidates for the elections, else the opposition party would win the elections if their candidate is stronger making the process practical and effective