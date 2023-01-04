Amad Diallo Will Return When He Is Ready To Be A Starter – Erik ten Hag

Manchester United coach, Erik ten Hag has come out to say that he is not ruling out recalling Amad Diallo from EFL Championship outfit, Sunderland. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, as far as strengthening the squad in January is concerned, everything will be considered, but he wouldn’t want to halt the progress of the young forward.

Ten Hag added that when he makes the decision for Diallo to return to his parent club, it has to be when he is ready to be a starter.

His words, “We consider everything.”

“As long as it’s strengthening the squad. But at the same time, I have a little bit of a reservation about that because I don’t want to stop the process. He’s [making] really good progress there, so I’m happy with that.”

“But I know also, they need experiences, young players. When we decide [for him] to come back, he has to be a player who can be starting XI, compete for starting XI [at a] minimum, for a lot of games to come in and have an impact.”