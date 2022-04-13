An Illness Killed Osinachi, I Never Abused Her – Husband

The widower of deceased gospel singer, Osinachi Nwachukwu, Peter Nwachukwu has come out to deny claims of abusing her while she was alive. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and Nigerians have been reacting.

According to him, his late wife had been battling an illness since November last year, and he first took her to Federal Medical Center (FMC), later to Gwagwalada General hospital, and then to National hospital, where she eventually died, and he never abused her in any way.

An autopsy is to be carried out on late Osinachi’s body on April 13 to determine the cause of her death.

