Ancelotti Is Not Only Technical, He Manages His Players Well Too – Vinicius Junior

Brazil forward, Vinicius Junior has come out to praise Real Madrid coach, Carlo Ancelotti for his success at the World Cup. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, Ancelotti gave him a lot of advice to help him become a starter with Brazil, and he is always tough with him to make him better.

Vini added that Ancelotti is good not only with the technical aspects of the game, but also with how he deals with his players.

His words, “I talked with Ancelotti and he gave me a lot of advice to help me become a starter with Brazil. He gave me a lot of confidence,”

“He was always was tough with me when he needed to be. He is like a father to me.”

“He is good not only with the technical aspects of the game, but also with how he deals with his players,”

“I have been improving a lot and Ancelotti has helped me with that. He and [Brazil coach] Tite are very similar and they talk to each other a lot.”