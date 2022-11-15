Anthony Joshua Was Never Ready To Fight Me – Fury

Popular boxer, Tyson Fury has come out to say that Anthony Joshua never had the intention of fighting him after talks for their showdown collapsed last month. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, he just doesn’t believe Anthony Joshua wanted the fight in the first place, because if he did, it would have happened by all means necessary.

Fury added that if a boxer really wants a fight, he makes sure his team seals negotiation on his behalf.

His words, “I just don’t think he ever wanted the fight because if he did I’d be fighting Joshua right now rather than Derek Chisora, one of the people who he manages.”

“If you want a fight, you tell your team you want it. And they’re saying now: “oh, it was because of commercial rights, sponsors and stuff.”

“Now if one of my sponsors says I can’t fight Derek Chisora, what am I going to say? You’re not my sponsor anymore, do one! How can a sponsor dictate who you fight?”

“The fact of the matter is, it’s called “lack of balls” in the trade. And if he’d had the balls, he would have been fighting the Gypsy King here at Tottenham or he could have even done Cardiff if he didn’t like the rain.’”