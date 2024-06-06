Anthony Joshua Will Fight Whoever Wins The Usyk Vs Fury Fight – Eddie Hearn

Popular boxing promoter, Eddie Hearn has come out to say that Anthony Joshua is in line to fight the winner between Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk for the undisputed heavyweight title. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, even if the Gypsy King gets his revenge to set up a potential trilogy, Anthony Joshua still gets to face the winner of the bout.

He added that the main priority for AJ is to regain the undisputed title as it is his only dream now.

His words, “I expect the winner of the December fight to fight Anthony Joshua, if he wins in September.

There’s no decision yet made on the opponent, there’s three or four in the mix. But yeah, that’s the absolute plan.

The first priority is to regain the world heavyweight title and obviously undisputed’s always been the dream.

So I think we’re two fights away from becoming undisputed. But, we’ve got to win them.”

Anthony Joshua, OBE (born 15 October 1989) is a British professional boxer who is a two-time unified heavyweight champion, having held the WBA (Super), IBF, WBO, and IBO titles since December 2019 and previously between 2016 and June 2019. At regional level, he held the British and Commonwealth heavyweight titles from 2014 to 2016.

Anthony Oluwafemi Olaseni Joshua was born on 15 October 1989 in Watford, Hertfordshire, the son of Yeta and Robert Joshua. His mother is Nigerian, while his father is of Nigerian and Irish ancestry. Joshua’s Nigerian background can be specifically traced back to the Yoruba people, amongst whom he is of aristocratic rank.

His cousin, Ben Ileyemi, is also a professional boxer. The pair made their professional debuts together in 2013. Joshua spent some of his early years in Nigeria as a boarding school student at Mayflower School in Ikenne.

Following his parents’ divorce when he was 12, he returned to the UK halfway through Year Seven to join Kings Langley Secondary School. Growing up on the Meriden Estate in Garston, Hertfordshire, he was called “Femi” by his friends and former teachers, due to his middle name, Oluwafemi. He excelled at football and athletics and broke his school’s Year Nine 100 m record with a time of 11.6 seconds.