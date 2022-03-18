APC Convention: South-East Women Caution Against Emergence Of Sectional Leaders

Ahead of the March 26 National Convention of the All Progressives Congress, APC, the women caucus of the party in the South-East has warned against the election of factional leaders.

This was contained in a statement, on Thursday, signed by the women leader, national contact and mobilization committee, Lolo Queen Nwankwo, Hon. Chief Mrs. Deborah Chinwe Okah, Secretary, Barr. Ngozi Njoku, PRO, Lady Phillow Ikwuegbu, Organizing Sec and Lady Finna Kanu, Financial Secretary.

The women said the APC had suffered so much factionalization over the years and would not afford to come out of the convention with sectional leaders.

They urged the delegates to vote only those who would unite aggrieved members and work for the growth of the party, especially in the South-East.

“We have taken note of those angling for one position or the other in the forthcoming national convention of our dear party, the APC.

“Of a major concern to us are the positions zoned to the South-East, especially the Deputy National Chairman, South, which has been micro-zoned to Enugu State.

“This is the time for the party to get it right as any mistake would mar the party’s chances of making a remarkable impact in the 2023 general elections.

“This is not a time to elect sectional leaders, but those who would carry everyone along. We read that Mr. President, His Excellency, Muhammadu Buhari, has already sanctioned former Senate President, Chief Ken Nnamani for that position.

“It is a good decision from Mr. President, as we know that he is not a sectional leader. He also has the capacity and the experience needed at this point to bring all members on board,” the women stated.

InfoStride News had reported that Buhari approved a zoning template ahead of the APC national convention, in which Nnamani’s name was approved as the choice candidate for the Deputy National Chairman, South.