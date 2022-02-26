APC Convention: South-East Women Demand More Positions

Women caucus of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in the South-East, has appealed to the party’s stakeholders to allow more women into elective positions in the March national convention of the party.

The appeal was contained in a press statement signed by the women leader, national contact and mobilization committee, Lolo Queen Nwankwo, Hon. Chief Mrs. Deborah Chinwe Okah, Secretary, Barr. Ngozi Njoku, PRO, Lady Phillow Ikwuegbu, Organizing Sec and Lady Finna Kanu, Financial Secretary.

They appreciated the wife of the President, Aisha Buhari for always championing the cause of Nigerian women, as well as Stella Okotete, the women representative in the APC Caretaker Extraordinary Planning Committee, for protecting the interest of the women.

InfoStride News reports that the group solicited the support of all the stakeholders of the APC and the governors on the party’s platform from the zone, to consider giving South-East women more positions apart from the zonal women leader.

“We are soliciting and pleading with the APC South-East and the Governors from the South-East zone to consider more women in the national positions zoned to the South-East.

“We are not ready to take only women leader position in the South-East. We are preparing to contest for all the positions. The women in South-East are prepared to agitate for equal representation,” they said in the statement.

The women group equally hailed President Muhammadu Buhari for signing the amended Electoral Act into law.

“The development is a milestone in Nigeria’s democracy and we believe that it will so much deepen the electoral process. Mr. President has once again demonstrated his capacity to better the lot of Nigeria,” the women said.