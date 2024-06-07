APC Forum Advocates for Regional System of Government in Nigeria

The All Progressives Congress (APC) Forum has called for the adoption of a regional system of government in Nigeria, where each region can manage its needs using its natural resources, educational quality, political prowess, and agricultural strength.

This call is in response to the perceived marginalization of the North Central region.

Alhaji Saleh Mandung Zazzaga, Chairman of the APC Forum, made this appeal while addressing journalists in Jos, Plateau State, on Friday, highlighting what he termed “Issues of urgent national importance.”

Zazzaga emphasized that the North Central region has made significant contributions to Nigeria in agriculture, education, natural resources, and political leadership.

Despite these contributions, he argued, the region has faced ongoing marginalization.

“The North Central has contributed a lot to the nation in terms of agriculture, education, natural resources, political contributions to government, and the emergence of national leaders, but yet has been marginalized over the years,” Zazzaga stated.

He highlighted the region’s agricultural productivity, particularly from states like Benue, Plateau, Niger, and Kogi, which serve as the nation’s food basket.

However, he lamented that this agricultural strength is not maximized at the national level to ensure food security for the region.

Zazzaga also pointed out the region’s rich natural resources, such as tin, which have not been fully utilized for economic prosperity. Politically, he noted that the North Central has played a pivotal role in the growth of democracy since 1999 and the emergence of national leaders, yet faces marginalization in political appointments, citing the recent contentious APC National Chairmanship position going to the North West.

“After careful consideration of how marginalized we have been in this nation despite our endowments and contributions to national development, we, the North Central APC Forum, are calling for the regional system of government,” he declared.

Zazzaga explained that a regional system would allow each region to develop independently using its resources, while the federal government would handle national security, foreign affairs, and interstate commerce.

“Our mission is to uplift the North Central Zone, initiating political and economic activities that benefit the region,” he stated, adding that the Forum collaborates with leaders across political and ethno-religious lines to achieve these goals.

Zazzaga affirmed the legitimacy of their efforts, noting that similar regional forums exist among governors, legislators, and local government chairmen to push for their common interests.