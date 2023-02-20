APC Muslim-Muslim ticket doesn’t matter, Tinubu God’s willl – Umahi

Ebonyi State Governor David Umahi has faulted opponents of the Muslim-Muslim ticket of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Former Lagos State Governor, Bola Tinubu and Senator Kashim Shettima, the presidential and vice presidential candidates of the ruling APC practice Islam.

Umahi advised Nigerians not to be deceived by the Muslim/Muslim ticket because God is for Christians and Muslims.

“I don’t know what God wants to do with him but he is set to answer the prayers of his people,” he noted.

The governor spoke to reporters on Monday while inspecting the ongoing work at the Ebonyi International Airport, Onueke.

Umahi said there is a Christian/Christian ticket in Ebonyi and in other states where there are Muslim/Christian, or Christian/Muslim tickets.

On issues within the party, the Ebonyi helmsman described them as normal, adding that the APC will win overwhelmingly in the elections.

The governor added that “small squabbles” are normal because such stories are sweet to tell after “triumph”.