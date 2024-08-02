APGA Announces Leadership Change Ahead of Imo Local Council Polls

The All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) has officially informed the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and the Imo State Independent Electoral Commission (ISIEC) of a leadership change within the party in Imo State.

This announcement comes in preparation for the Imo State Local Council Polls scheduled for September 21 across the state’s 27 local councils.

The leadership change follows a recent Supreme Court judgment that declared Edozie Njoku as the rightful National Chairman of APGA.

The party aims to ensure smooth participation in the upcoming local government elections.

At a press conference in Owerri, the state capital, the APGA National Delegate, led by National Secretary Muhyideen Imam, emphasized the importance of notifying relevant authorities and the public about INEC’s recognition of Chief Edozie Njoku as the party’s legitimate National Chairman, as listed on the commission’s website.

Imam confirmed that the change in leadership at the national level has been reflected at the state level.

He announced that a 10-man Caretaker Committee, headed by Chief Vincent Amadi, is now the recognized Executive Committee of APGA in Imo State.

He advised party members, particularly those intending to run in the September 21 elections, to disregard the state executive led by Bar. John Iwuala and support Chief Vincent Amadi’s leadership to avoid being defrauded.

Aspirants who have already obtained nomination and expression of interest forms from the outgoing executive are urged to visit the new state secretariat at No. 144 Wetheral Road, Owerri, to regularize and revalidate their forms to prevent any disqualification.

Other members of the new Caretaker Committee include Kingsley Osigwe, Henry Opara, Henry Eweama, Philip Onye, Basil Eneremadu, and Henry Oparaocha.

Hon. Tony Uchechukwudi Ezekwelu, APGA’s National Vice Chairman, South East, assured that the party would accommodate all members to ensure a successful outing in the local government elections and future elections.

The party has also written to the Nigerian Army, the Police, the Department of State Security Service (DSS), and the Imo State Inter-Party Advisory Council (IPAC), requesting recognition of Edozie Njoku as approved by the national leadership of the party.