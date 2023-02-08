Appeal Court dismisses suit seeking Peter Obi’s disqualification

The Appeal Court in Abuja has dismissed a suit by Allied Peoples Movement, APM, seeking to disqualify the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, LP, Peter Obi.

The presiding judge, Justice Monica Dongban Mensan in her judgement dismissed the appeal on the grounds that it lacked merit and APM lacked the legal right to initiate the suit.

Also, the court, in favour of the LP and Peter Obi, who are the 2nd and 3rd respondents, awarded a sum of N200,000 against APM.

Obi is in the race alongside top contenders like Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress, APC, and Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.