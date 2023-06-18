Appoint Igbos into key positions – Ohanaeze chieftain tells Tinubu

A member of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Advisory Council, Prof Gregory Ibe, has enjoined President Ahmed Bola Tinubu to give the Igbos a sense of belonging in his administration through appointments into critical national positions.

This, he said, would dispel the perceived sense of imbalance in the minds of the Igbos concerning the scheme of things in Nigeria.

Ibe, who made this call while speaking on recent events in the country, advised that the composition of both elected and appointed officials at the federal level should reflect and encourage religious and tribal equilibrium for the nation’s progress.

The Ohanaeze chieftain, who earlier called for the zoning of the Senate President to the South East, stressed that the nation could only prosper in an atmosphere of fairness, peace, equity and justice.

He commended Senator Godswill Akpabio and Hon Tajudeen Abass on their elections as Senate President and Speaker of the House, respectively but advised them to urgently enact laws that would promote inclusiveness and support national unity.

Ibe, who also commended the Deputy Speaker of the House of Reps, Benjamin Kalu, urged him to use his position to attract dividends of democracy to Abia State in the spirit of “Akuruoulo.”

He equally charged Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe to sustain his tradition of delivering tangible value addition to the nation by constantly speaking truth to power, emphasizing that Abaribe must remain a worthy ambassador and shining light of his party, the All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA.

On the victory of Emmanuel Emeruwa as the Speaker of Abia State House of Assembly, Ibe called for a solid partnership between the executive and legislative branches of government to revive Abia State’s economy, which he said is in an ailing condition.