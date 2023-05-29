Arsenal Cannot Be Satisfied With Top 4 – Arteta

Arsenal manager, Mikel Arteta has come out to tell his players that they cannot rest on their laurels next season. He recently revealed that his boys must be much better if they want to topple Manchester City anytime soon, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, he is happy his players have taken the club back to the UEFA Champions League, but it is time to aim higher once the new campaign starts.

Arteta added that the entire team cannot be satisfied with top 4 if they want to be the best.

His words, “We wanted to bring the club back to the Champions League. That was the main target. We didn’t expect to finish where we are. I think it’s the third best record in the club, with the history of the club, the most wins ever.”

“It’s a lot but it’s still not enough to win it. We understand where the level is. If we want to be the real deal, we can’t be happy with what we have, and we have to be next season much better.”