    Arsenal Trains Like Family – Tomiyasu

    Sports

    Arsenal manager, Mikel Arteta is guiding Arsenal to new heights as a coach, Takehiro Tomiyasu has said. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

    Takehiro Tomiyasu
    According to him, however, the ex-footballer has still got skills on the training field when he trains with the team, and the atmosphere is always amazing with him.

    Tomiyasu added that the training level at Arsenal has improved massively in recent years, and everyone plays like family.

    His words, “Sometimes he trains with us. He has very good skills.”

    “The training level [at Arsenal] is so high. The atmosphere is amazing. We are like a family, the supporters as well.”

    On Japanese Arsenal fans cleaning up after themselves inside the stadiums, “For the Japanese people, it’s a normal thing to clean up after you used to something.”

    “It’s the Japanese culture and I’m proud of that.”

