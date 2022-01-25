Arsenal Won’t Play Aubameyang Again – Adebayor

Ex Gunners striker, Emmanuel Adebayor has come out to say that Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang cannot make his way back into the Arsenal team. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, it is clear that the Gabonese striker is going through a lot, but he doesn’t expect the Arsenal he knows to take him back.

Adebayor added that Aubameyang remains a fantastic player and he wishes him all the best in his career.

His words, “I know he’s going through a lot because that’s Arsenal for you.”

“They never knew how to forgive, so I know he went through a lot.”

“He’s a fantastic player, I wish him all the best – I’ve sent him a message already. We just want him to bounce back. Whether we like it or not, he’s an African brother and we want him to keep representing Africa the way he was doing before.”

“I don’t think so; this is what I know because it happened to me also.”

“Not in the same way but in Arsenal, a way back I would be surprised [to see]. But he’s a great player so let’s see how it ends up.”