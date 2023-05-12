Atiku calls for revamping of PDP

Former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar has called for the revamping of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to regain its eminent and dominant leadership role in Nigeria and Africa.

The party’s presidential candidate in the 2023 general election, gave the advice at a programme “welcome/reception of PDP governors-elect and send forth of the past PDP Governors’ Forum (PDP-GF) chairmen” on Thursday in Abuja.

The programme with the theme “Good Governance at the Sub-national level: Issues, Perspectives, Expectations and Outcomes” was organised by the PDP-GF.

Abubakar said that the PDP formed in 1999 as a dominant political party was passing through challenges that must be addressed.

“We have a number of challenges. We started as a dominant political party in 1999 and since then, we have been receding.

“I think it is time for us to take stock and find out why we are receding and how we can make sure that our eminent position as the leading political party in this country, as the oldest political party in this country, we regain our position.

“This is a very important challenge which I think requires a whole day seminar for us as a party to ensure that we regain our eminent position in the politics of this country and the whole of Africa,” he said.

Abubakar, who congratulated all the governors-elect and those re-elected on the platform of the party, urged all party members to be united and determined in the party effort to reclaim its mandate at the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal (PEPT).

Also, former Vice-President, Namadi Sambo, advised the party to look into how members of the party were being suspended without recourse to due process.