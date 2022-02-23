Atletico Madrid Is Adjusting To Trippier’s Exit – Savic

Atletico Madrid defender, Stefan Savic has come out to admit that the departure of Kieran Tripper was shocking. He recently revealed this while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, his departure changed the team as the Spanish giants have had to adjust to the defender’s move to Newcastle.

Savic added that the players didn’t expect the English man to leave when he did, but it is a reality that must be accepted.

His words, “It’s changed us, that’s for sure. We didn’t expect him to leave, but that opportunity arose and we have to accept it,”

“We have brought [Daniel] Wass, who was unlucky enough to get injured in the first game, and we have [Sime] Vrsaljko, who is important to us, he is physically well and can help us a lot.”

“We also have [Marcos] Llorente, who can cover that position and with the return of Wass we will be well covered on the side.”