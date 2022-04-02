Azpilicueta Will Stay At Chelsea – Tuchel

Chelsea manager, Thomas Tuchel has come out to say that he is pleased to see his captain, Azpilicueta stick around for at least one more season. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, he knew it was going to happen because he already knew the number of games needed before the automatic extension becomes a possibility.

Tuchel added that Azpi remains the Blues captain and there is a high probability that he’ll be staying at the club.

His words, “I knew it was going to happen because I knew the amount of games before it was going to happen. It was so close.”

“It’s a good thing, we were aware of it. It’s good news for us. We have a contract, he’s our captain, it’s a very high possibility he will stay.”

“I knew it all the time that this is very likely to happen because he is a regular starter with us. I knew the amount of games we needed to make him stay, to make his contract continue or extend.”

“That’s why I am very happy, you know how much I rely on him and how much impact he has in this group and this club. It’s very good news for us.”