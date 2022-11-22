Bale Manages To Always Turn Up For Wales – Rob Page

Wales manager, Rob Page has come out to say that he had considered substituting talisman Gareth Bale in the second half of the 1-1 draw with the United States. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, he asked his captain if he was okay to carry on after 75 minutes, and Bale told him that he was, so this made him change his mind about any substitution.

Rob added that irrespective of what he does at club level, Bale manages to always turn up for his country.

His words, “When we got the penalty we knew who was taking it, one million percent. He’s never let us down, has he? Once again it’s all about Bale and rightly so.”

“Irrespective of what he does at club level, he manages to put the jersey on for Wales and give performances that surprise people. And he certainly surprised me today,”

“I said to him on about 75 minutes, ‘Are you OK to carry on?’ And he went: ‘Yes, I’m fine.’ And then at the end of the game he said, ‘That’s why I said I’m fine.”

“He manages himself through games, so if he had gone full tilt from the first whistle, he probably would have got to halftime. So he’s very experienced and clever in managing his body.”