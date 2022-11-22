Ban For Wearing OneLove Armbands Has Put Footballers In A Very Tight Spot – Jan Vertonghen

Belgium defender, Jan Vertonghen has come out to say that he doesn’t feel comfortable talking about the subject of OneLove armbands for fear of repercussion. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, making a statement by wearing the armband during games at the World Cup automatically means punishing yourself at such a crucial tournament, and no one wants that.

Jan added that talking about is even a discomfort, and that says how footballers have been put in such a tight spot.

His words, “If you make a statement by wearing the armband that would mean punishing yourself,”

“I don’t feel comfortable, and that is telling enough. We are put on the spot, and I am afraid that if I say something about this, I might not be able to play [on Wednesday] and that is a situation I have never, ever experienced in football, and I hope I will never, ever have to experience again because it is not good.”