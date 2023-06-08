Barcelona Told Alba, Busquets And I That We Were Responsible For Our Huge Salaries – Pique

Ex-Barcelona defender, Gerard Pique has come out to blast the club’s board as their ongoing financial issues ruined Lionel Messi’s return. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, he had to leave the club when he did to create space on its wage scale, but it feels like the exit and that of his ex teammates like Busquets and Alba has not done anything to ease the club’s situation.

Pique added that the club told them they were responsible for their huge salaries, so he wonders who would have to leave next.

His words, “I’m glad I left because I gave Barca space on the wage scale. But it seems that, despite this, there are still financial problems. I wonder who should leave now. They said we are responsible for our salaries [Pique, Alba, Busquets]. Now, we’ve all left and yet they can’t sign players.”