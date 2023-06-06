Be Selfish With Your Space And Boundaries – Tonto Dikeh

Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh has come out to share some of the things she has learnt in her thirty-eight years on earth. She recently had her say via her social media page, and fans have been reacting.

According to her, people should never tell their family or friends everything as it will always end up backfiring in the nearest future.

Tonto added that finding closure is also a scam, so it is always better to move on and rebuild oneself.

Her words, “Things I have learnt in 38years

-Never tell your family everything, it will back fire.

-Never tell your friends everything, it will back fire.

-Never tell anyone how much you have in the bank, that’s for you and the bank alone.

-DONT BE TOO NICE, not everyone has your heart.Be a GOOD PERSON BUT NOT A TOO NICE PERSON.

-No one is like you, Embrace your uniqueness..

-Show yourself as much love as you can!!

-Be selfish with your Space, Boundaries, Love and Trust.

-Multiple streams of income is the new SELF LOVE, SELFCARE AND BIGGEST BOSS MOVE.

-No matter how little start something that brings daily income

-Fixed deposits is the biggest scam, next time ask your bank you want to invest with them and watch your self become a billionaire

-Finding closure is a scam,Move on and Rebuild. Be your own motivation to be better and do better.”