Being A World Cup Winner Makes Everything More Beautiful – Messi

PSG forward, Lionel Messi has come out to reminisce about the fun he had with Argentina during the World Cup. He recently had his say via an Instagram post shared one month after their triumph in Qatar, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, being champions of the World makes everything more beautiful, and he actually misses the wonderful memories he and his teammates created in Qatar.

Messi added that he also misses the talks with his fellow Argentina players, the meetings, training sessions and the goofing around.

His words, “Obviously, being champions makes everything more beautiful, but what a beautiful month I had, how many beautiful memories I have and miss,”

“I miss my team-mates, the day to day with them, the mates, the talks, training sessions, the bullsh*t we did.”

“What a beautiful madness we lived during all that time we ended up lifting the cup we all wanted so much.”