Africa Had An Unforgettable World Cup In Qatar – Oliseh

Ex-Nigeria footballer, Sunday Oliseh has come out to explain why the Qatar 2022 World Cup is the best for Africa. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, as far as Africa is concerned, this is the greatest tournament my [Africa] continent has ever had, not just because we have an African and an Arab nation in the semi-finals for the first time, but because every African team that has come here has won one game at least.

Oliseh added that Amrabat has also done a fantastic job in plugging the gaps, and he expects his stock to rise.

“Senegal got to the second round and played very well despite missing their best players.

“Morocco have made the most of their compact defence, and the whole team works so hard without the ball.”

“[Sofyan] Amrabat has also done a fantastic job in plugging the gaps. And when they go into defensive mode, they have triangles everywhere,”

“Playing with triangles makes it difficult for opposition players to play a pass and break the lines without being crowded out. And how has that worked out for Morocco?”

“They have only conceded one goal, which wasn’t scored by the opposition but by themselves.”