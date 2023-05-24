Bellingham Is Focused On Winning The Bundesliga, No Bids For Him Still – BvB

Borussia Dortmund sporting director, Sebastian Kehl has come out to say that the club has received no proposals for star midfielder, Jude Bellingham. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, the club Bellingham currently plays for is 3 days from its most important game in their Bundesliga season, therefore complete focus has to be on the match.

Kehl added that Jude has performed very well throughout the season, so he would deserve to win the title.

His words, “I mean we are on Wednesday now three days before our biggest and important match against Mainz,”

“Jude is doing everything at the moment to be part of it.”

“Unfortunately he couldn’t join us against Augsburg because of his knee injury, but he’s working hard at the moment, still individually, but he will be part of the team on Saturday because he’s a big and very, very important part of the team in this season.”

“He showed so many great performances and I think to win a title for him is everything. I think he mentioned it already some weeks ago. He’s completely committed to that club.”

“And of course, there are rumours all the time and media speculations all the time. But honestly at the moment, [there is] nothing on the table, nothing what we can decide, nothing what we can talk about or negotiate.”