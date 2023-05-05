Ben Affleck Is The Best Father I’ve Ever Seen – Jennifer Lopez

Hollywood actress, Jennifer Lopez has come out to break her silence for the first time since Gwyneth Paltrow’s explosive comments about her husband, Ben Affleck’s prowess in bed. Recall that Paltrow said, “That’s really hard. Because Brad was like the major chemistry love of your life at the time. And then Ben was like technically excellent. I can’t believe my daughter’s listening to this.”

Reacting, Lopez simply revealed that Ben is an amazing dad who is so involved in his family that it brings tears to her eyes.

Jennifer added that being present is all she can ask for in a partner, and her husband epitomizes that.

Her words, “He’s an amazing dad. It brings tears to my eyes. He is honestly the best dad I’ve ever seen. He’s so involved, he teaches me about how to interact with the kids sometimes.”

“He’s just so in tune, he’s such a brilliant guy anyway, like he’s so learned in so many things, and you can just tell when he’s had his kids, he read every book and everything you could possibly learn about children, and he applies it…”

“He is present and that’s all you can ask for, is a present, loving dad who cares and who shows up every single day, and that’s who he is.”