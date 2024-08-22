Benched MUFC Players Must Patiently Wait For Their Opportunity – Erik ten Hag

Manchester United manager, Erik ten Hag has come out to plead with squad players to stay patient and wait for their chance. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, he expects benched players to be disappointed to not make the starting XIs during matchday, but their attitude will determine if they can fight their way into the first team or not.

Erik added that he wants all MUFC players to stay motivated throughout from now until the end of the season.

His words, “We have to manage it, the attitude of the players is very important. Sometimes they will be disappointed, they have to deal with it, you win as a squad. The prizes are decided next May and until then we need all the players in the squad and highly motivated, that is not an expectation, that is a demand on the squad.

I hope we will have a squad with double positioning and when we go into the season after September 1 [transfer dealine day], that means you can’t select all the players but you need them all throughout the season.”

WOW.

