    Benitez Has The Needed Experience To Lead The Club – Celta Vigo

    Ex Liverpool and Newcastle manager, Rafael Benitez has been named new Celta Vigo boss. He recently agreed a three-year deal at the La Liga club, and fans have been reacting.

    According to the club, Benitez has extensive experience on the bench with a career that is difficult to match, so he is definitely the right man for the job.

    Benitez replaces Carlos Carvalhal, who left at the end of the season after helping Celta avoid relegation.

