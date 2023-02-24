Blame Me For Haaland’s Low Touch Numbers This Season – Pep Guardiola

Manchester City manager, Pep Guardiola has come out to say that he is prepared to shoulder the blame for Erling Haaland’s touch numbers this season. He recently revealed that the team is currently working on getting him into the game more, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, he really does not need touch metrics to know if Haaland has been involved in a game or not, because his decisiveness in front of goal has been making the difference.

Pep added that the striker will surely have a few frustrations in certain games here and there, but he’ll overcome in the end.

His words, “It’s our fault. Erling has been good all season. It’s not metrics, when I finish the game one second later I know if he was involved or not and who should be involved more or not. I don’t need numbers or metrics I know exactly. Yes of course, it depends on us. We need to look for him a little more.”

“In the last game, you are right [he didn’t touch the ball enough] but against Nottingham [Forest], no. He had the chances in the first and second half. We talked about that many times it’s going to happen. Striker is the most difficult position, one man has two defenders and with Erling it’s more. Lately in the last game I would agree, I said more control, more passes. Really intense in the first half, in the second we dropped a little bit and that’s why we struggled. Against Leipzig you’re going to struggle. In that game we should have looked for him more. It’s fine [if he’s frustrated], I’m frustrated too, you get frustrated in your life too sometimes I’m sure. Happiness is overestimated!”