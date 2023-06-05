Blood Is Thicker Than Water, Justice Will Be Served On Attempted Murder Of Otunba Segun Sowunmi – Prof Yemi Oke

Professor Yemi Oke, a Professor of Law, University of Lagos and a prominent citizen of Egbaland, has expressed dismay at the unwarranted display of thuggery by some APC elements today at the Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Abeokuta today, June 5, 2023.

The thugs, holding guns, canes and cudgels, unleashed attacks on the PDP gubernatorial aspirant, Otunba Segun Sowunmi and other PDP members present in the court.

He writes:

(1) I’m an APC supporter but we don’t play politics with the blood of our relations. We have APC, PDP and members of other political parties in our family.

(2) Otunba Segun Sowunmi is my first Cousin, my Mum is Sowunmi and the only direct (Elder) sister of Chief Alabi Sowunmi (Sagbua Egba, Segun’s Dad). I’m not writing as an APC member but for myself and other members of the Otunba Segun Sowunmi family.

(3) The most heinous, senseless and barbaric attack and attempted murder of our dear Otunba Segun Sowunmi within the premises of the High Court of Ogun State under the full glare of officers and men of the Police and other security personnel are most disturbing.

(4) We’re rest assured that, as a just, fair and decent institution, the Tribunal will appropriately decide on whether witnesses, panel members and officials will feel safe to continue to attend sittings when the first day was greeted with extreme and unusual levels of violence on peace-loving citizens of Nigeria.

(5) It’s a new dawn in Nigeria under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu where this senseless criminal assault will be justifiably punished decisively. It’s a test case for our security apparatuses under the new regime

(6) Our Cousin, Otunba Segun Sowunmi has never been violent with anyone for political reasons. Ingenuity runs in our family and we’ve never been associated with violence. Otunba Segun Sowunmi is not even the Candidate of the Petitioner.

(7) Attacking Segun Sowunmi is tantamount to the invocation of self-destruction for all those who played criminal roles in the shameful episode under the watchful eyes of a sitting Governor, who, by law should be the Chief Security Officer of Ogun State protecting all citizens irrespective of political leanings in a decent, democratic clime.

(8) As an officer in the temple of law and justice, we’ll use all our endeavours to seek justice for Otunba Segun Sowunmi, wearing the Gown he bought (for me) from Scotland as a surprise gift for my performance in LL.B and bar final exams years back in January 2001.

(9) I write on behalf of myself and the entire Sowunmi-Sotiloye-Oke family that the calculated, sponsored barbaric attempt on the life of our precious son, brother, cousin, in-law Otunba Segun Sowunmi (of the Sowunmi Royal Dynasty of Keesi/Kemta Oke-Jigbo) will be visited will all known forces of law and judicial processes including local and transnational/transboundary diplomacies.

(10) Blood is thinker than politics.

—————–

For: Sowunmi Family

PROF. YEMI OKE, PhD, FCTI, FCIArb

Bada-Baamofin of Egbaland