Boris Johnson’s Peril Mounts As Police Probe Lockdown Parties

The crisis engulfing Boris Johnson escalated dramatically after the police began formally investigating allegations he and his staff held parties that broke the government’s pandemic rules.

Johnson is battling for his political survival over a slew of reports about events in his Downing Street office, which were held at a time when social gatherings were banned under restrictions meant to curb the spread of coronavirus.

Metropolitan Police Commissioner Cressida Dick announced an inquiry on Tuesday, hours after Johnson’s office confirmed staff had gathered in Downing Street to celebrate his birthday during the first lockdown in 2020. That was the latest revelation in what’s been dubbed the “partygate” scandal.

Speaking in the House of Commons, Johnson told lawmakers he welcomes the police probe, which he said “will help give the public the clarity it needs and help to draw a line under matters.” Earlier, his spokesman told reporters the prime minister does not think he broke the law.

The development has potentially seismic ramifications for Johnson, who was already facing calls to resign from some members of Parliament in his ruling Conservative Party. Many more have said they would wait for the findings of the government’s own probe into the events, which Johnson commissioned after a furious backlash.