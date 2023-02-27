BREAKING: Peter Obi wins Tinubu in Lagos

The Labour Party presidential candidate, Mr Peter Obi, has defeated the APC Presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, in Lagos, his home state.

Though Tinubu won more local government areas, Obi defeated him with most of the votes.

All the results of the 20 local governments have been declared. Tinubu won in 11, while Obi won in nine local government areas.

With the results declared, Obi polled 582,664, while