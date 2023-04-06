Bruno Fernandes Dictated The Tempo Vs Brentford – Erik ten Hag

Manchester United manager, Erik ten Hag has come out to hail the efforts of Bruno Fernandes in his new dictator role. He recently praised the Portuguese for excelling as a deep-lying playmaker against Brentford, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, Bruno initiated his team’s good performance yesterday because he delivered the right quality, determination and desire on the ball.

Erik added that the victory was a crucial one since Brentford are known to shine against the top teams.

His words, “The way we played against Brentford, which is a very tough opponent, if you see their results and analyse them especially against top teams, they play really well and it’s very difficult to create chances against them. We create something but especially on the ball, we played very well. It was initiated by Bruno, he played a brilliant game on the ball, dictating, made the rhythm of the game from the back, overload in midfield and our wide players played really well.”

“Second half, we didn’t get a second goal, was more of a battle, but you saw the determination, the desire and the passion that we missed on Sunday [in a 2-0 defeat to Newcastle], these are the standards we have to bring in every game. It was not acceptable on Sunday, not the standards of United, so there were several things I was happy with.”

“You see the approach is changing from all the teams when you go to the end. The points are more expensive in the end. The demands also a certain mentality, and when you don’t bring it on the pitch you get beaten in the Premier League. When one or two can’t bring this, as a team you have a problem. You saw it Sunday. Today is the performance I expect and demand.”