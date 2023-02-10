Bruno Fernandes Is Erratic And Selfish – Paul Parker

Manchester United midfielder, Bruno Fernandes goes 200mph like a headless chicken, Paul Parker has said. He recently revealed that the Portuguese is too selfish to captain Manchester United, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, he felt really sorry for Marcel Sabitzer against Leeds because he had to play in midfield alongside an erratic and selfish player like Bruno.

He added that it is now clear why Manchester United is Fernandes’ first big club in Europe.

His words, “I felt sorry for Marcel Sabitzer [against Leeds] that he had to play together with Bruno Fernandes, who is a maniac that goes 200mph like a headless chicken. Bruno Fernandes has the armband but he doesn’t act like a leader. He should lead by example and not get mad when things aren’t going his way.”

“He is a really selfish person and on the pitch he is erratic. He is very, very erratic. He has to start doing what a captain should do but honestly, I don’t expect him to improve. Not personality wise and not football wise. Now I start to understand why Man United is his first big club in Europe. Obviously, no other club has ever wanted him at their club. The fans might not notice it as much but a football person does and sooner or later, Erik ten Hag will notice as well.”