Camavinga Is Happy At Real Madrid – Agent

Popular football agent, Joshua Barnett has come out to shut down any possibility of Real Madrid’s Eduardo Camavinga leaving on loan following links to Arsenal and Chelsea. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, there is no truth to the rumours, and even if every club in the world would want a player like him, the Frenchman is happy at Real Madrid.

Joshua added that Real Madrid is also happy with the performances of the French midfielder.

His words, “There’s no truth. Of course every club in the world would want him, but he’s very happy in Real Madrid and Real Madrid are very happy with Camavinga.”