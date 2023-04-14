Certain Transfers Are Impossible For Liverpool This Summer – Klopp

Liverpool manager, Jurgen Klopp has come out to speak on the club’s pursuit of Jude Bellingham. He recently admitted that certain things are simply not possible for the Reds this summer, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, parents do not have to say it is possible when their five-year-old talks about getting a Ferrari for Christmas, so the club will only do what it is capable of.

Klopp added that he does not understand why people speak about what they theoretically cannot have.

His words, “There’s nothing to say about it to be honest. If we don’t speak about players we are signing or not signing, why would I talk about it now?”

“It’s not about Jude Bellingham. I never understood why we constantly speak about things we theoretically cannot have. You have to realise what you can do. It’s about what you can do, and you work with that.”

“You have to work with what you have. We are not children. You wouldn’t say as a five-year-old at Christmas that you want a Ferrari, you don’t say ‘that’s a good idea’ [because] it’s too expensive and you can’t drive it. Whatever we need and want we try absolutely everything to get it but there are moments when you have to accept it’s not possible and step aside and do different stuff.”