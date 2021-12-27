Chelsea Is Playing Games Vs Teams Preparing With Matches Postponed – Tuchel

Chelsea manager, Thomas Tuchel has come out to say that the English Premier League schedule is unfair. He recently had his say via his latest press conference, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, his team is currently struggling after sustaining more injuries amid the schedule and this reality could’ve been prevented.

Tuchel added that Chelsea keeps playing games against teams who prepare with games postponed and that is already a disadvantage.

His words, “It’s like it is – but this cannot be the right way,”

“It’s not fair. We’ve all been in bed for 10 days and we play against teams who prepare with games postponed, and who prepare with one week for these matches.”

“They make us play all the time, even if we have Covid. We have new injuries and it won’t stop. People at the green table, in offices, make these decisions.”

“We are struggling, we’re pressing our players. I have maximum respect for what the players did. We do changes because of injuries. We don’t change for tactical reasons any more.”

“I’m very impressed with my players but super concerned,”

“Maybe we made a big mistake letting players play after corona and one or two training sessions.”

“But obviously they [the Premier League] made us play and so we play.”

“We are not protecting the players because we are the only league who doesn’t have five changes.”