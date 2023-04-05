    Login
    Subscribe

    Chelsea Players Must Stick Together Amid Sackings – Pulisic

    Sports By No Comments1 Min Read

    Chelsea forward, Christian Pulisic has come out to say that he is embracing the new challenge at the club. This is coming after Graham Potter’s recent sacking, and fans have been reacting.

    Christian Pulisic
    Christian Pulisic

    According to him, losing two managers since the start of the season is definitely a tough situation for any player to be in, but the boys must keep sticking together on and off the pitch.

    Pulisic added that there is still a lot for Chelsea players to achieve before the season is over.

    His words, “It’s a tough situation for a lot of people. A lot of stuff has been changing in general at the club this year, and now with the manager out it’s another new challenge. The guys are just trying to stick together and do the best we can. There’s conversations among us, its just about coming together, we still have stuff to achieve this season and that’s what we’re going to do.”

    See also  Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone defends Chelsea's right to park bus

    WOW.

    Support InfoStride News' Credible Journalism: Only credible journalism can guarantee a fair, accountable and transparent society, including democracy and government. It involves a lot of efforts and money. We need your support. Click here to Donate

    Share.

    Related Posts

    Add A Comment

    Leave A Reply