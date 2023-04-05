Chelsea Players Must Stick Together Amid Sackings – Pulisic

Chelsea forward, Christian Pulisic has come out to say that he is embracing the new challenge at the club. This is coming after Graham Potter’s recent sacking, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, losing two managers since the start of the season is definitely a tough situation for any player to be in, but the boys must keep sticking together on and off the pitch.

Pulisic added that there is still a lot for Chelsea players to achieve before the season is over.

His words, “It’s a tough situation for a lot of people. A lot of stuff has been changing in general at the club this year, and now with the manager out it’s another new challenge. The guys are just trying to stick together and do the best we can. There’s conversations among us, its just about coming together, we still have stuff to achieve this season and that’s what we’re going to do.”

