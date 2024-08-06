Chelsea Stood By Me Even When Brighton Wouldn’t Let Me Go – Caicedo

Chelsea midfielder, Moises Caicedo has come out to insist that he made the right decision by snubbing Liverpool last summer. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, even if it was very difficult to turn a big team like Liverpool down, he could not miss his move to Chelsea because the Blues stood by him for months.

Caicedo added that Chelsea was with very much with him in tough times when Brighton didn’t want to let him go.

His words, “It was a difficult decision because you know Liverpool is a big team. But Chelsea were with me for a couple of months and I felt like I couldn’t miss this move. They were with me in tough times when Brighton didn’t want to let me go. It was a difficult decision, but 100% the right one.”

On the new manager, “He plays like the same system that I played in Brighton. He wants the same. He wants me to show my quality, to have a good personality, and to show to my teammates that I am the boss on the pitch. For sure, I will be a good player with him.”

WOW.

